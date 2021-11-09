Global Nephrology Solutions launches outpatient kidney surgical division with acquisition of 3 Arizona ASCs

Global Nephrology Solutions has launched an outpatient kidney surgical division with the acquisition of three Arizona ASCs, the physician-led company said Nov. 8.

The new division, Global Vascular Solutions, will treat patients with end-stage renal disease. It was formed with the company's acquisition of ASCs in Peoria, Tempe and Tucson, Ariz., from SKI Vascular Center.

"Purchasing the ambulatory surgery centers allows us to remain committed to our physicians and patients through every step of their treatment, from office visit to bedside," said Rajiv Poduval, MD, founder and CEO of GNS. "At GNS, we know that keeping our providers at the center of care delivery and empowering our patients are both key in kidney care."

The company said it plans to expand Global Vascular Solutions into additional states.

Global Nephrology Solutions supports nephrologists in 12 states.