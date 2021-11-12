USPI to have 440 ASCs after SurgCenter deal

United Surgical Partners International will have 440 ASCs after finalizing the acquisition of SurgCenter Development, further solidifying USPI's spot as the largest ASC chain in the U.S.

USPI will add 92 ASCs to its portfolio in the $1.2 billion transaction, announced Nov. 8, and the partners plan to develop 50 more ASCs in the next five years. The newly acquired centers perform over 180,000 procedures a year, about 80 percent of which are orthopedic.

USPI's biggest competitors include AmSurg and Surgical Care Affiliates, both of which report having around 250 surgery centers and surgical facilities.

USPI will also add more than 1,135 physicians to its network with the acquisition. The company had more than 11,000 affiliated physicians in June after adding 1,100 in the second quarter. SCA has around 8,500 physicians in its network, and AmSurg reported around 2,000 physician affiliates in June.



