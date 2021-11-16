$12.3M Florida ASC building sold after value doubles in 4 years

A 26,884-square-foot Hollywood, Fla., medical office building housing Elite Plastic Surgery was sold for $12.3 million by 2700 Hollywood Blvd LLC, a company headed by the ASC's practice administrator, according to a Nov. 16 South Florida Business Journal report.

The 64-year-old building nearly doubled in value since its last sale for $6.3 million in 2017. Rajen Hollywood LLC, managed by commercial real estate investor Arnold Wax, was the buyer, according to the report.

