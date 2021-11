The building housing Lakeshore Eye Surgery Center in St. Clair Shores, Mich., was sold, according to a Nov. 26 LinkedIn post.

Lakeshore Eye Surgery Center is an ophthalmological ASC with 11 physicians. The center offers services including treatment of cataracts, glaucoma-related eye conditions, eyelid surgery and intraocular lens replacement.

Financial details for the sale of the 17,594-square-foot facility were not disclosed, and the buyer was not named.