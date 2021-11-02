Tampa General acquires ASC from U of South Florida Health

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital acquired an ASC from USF Health and will begin serving patients Nov. 8, the hospital said in an email.

Opened in 2017, the ASC is on USF Health's Tampa campus. It has four operating rooms, five endoscopy suites and 33 beds in its pre- and postoperative recovery rooms.

The ASC was recently ranked fourth best in Florida by Newsweek in its 2022 listing of America's best ASCs.

The acquisition expands the affiliation between Tampa General and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine announced in 2020.