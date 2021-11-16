Texas ASC real estate acquired

A medical office building housing the Texas Health Surgery Center in Denton has been acquired by Montecito Medical, the company said Nov. 16.

The 19,000-square-foot multispecialty ASC property features three operating rooms and is a joint venture between Texas Health Resources, Surgical Care Affiliates and local surgeons.

The ASC offers orthopedics, gynecology, gastroenterology, dental, podiatry, urology, ophthalmology, ENT, plastic and reconstructive surgery, among other services.

The facility is on the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton campus and opened earlier this year. It's part of a larger portfolio of medical office buildings in the Dallas area that Montecito is in the process of acquiring.