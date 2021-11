A medical building with an ophthalmology ASC in West Springfield, Mass., has been acquired by Montecito Medical, the medical real estate company said Nov. 19.

The 22,158-square-foot building is leased to the nine-physician Eye and LASIK Center, one of its four locations. The center includes two surgical suites for LASIK and other minor procedures.

Montecito acquired a medical office building housing the Texas Health Surgery Center in Denton Nov. 16