15 things to know about the 3 biggest ASC chains

Here are 15 fast facts on the country's three biggest ASC chains:

United Surgical Partners International (Dallas)

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of USPI, will pump $250 million into ASC mergers and acquisitions, the company said Feb. 9 during its fourth-quarter earnings call.

2. USPI reported net operating revenue at $3.2 billion for 2022, compared to $2.7 billion in 2021.

3. USPI ended 2022 with 440 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals across 35 states. USPI's number of ASCs has grown by 116 percent since 2011.

4. Brett Brodnax, USPI's president and CEO, will retire at the end of 2023.

5. USPI announced it would acquire SurgCenter Development and its more than 90 ASCs for approximately $1.2 billion in November 2021. Here's how the acquisition is unfolding.

AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.)

1. AmSurg, a part of Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare, makes up 4.2 percent of the ASC market.

2. AmSurg has more than 250 surgery centers and 2,000 physicians in 34 states.

3. President Jeff Snodgrass joined AmSurg in 2020. He previously was president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners.

4. In May, Envision Healthcare moved about 80 percent of AmSurg, which brought in about half of the physician staffing firm's earnings last year, to a new corporate subsidiary.

5. AmSurg's number of ASCs has grown by 17 percent since 2011.

SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.)

1. Optum Health, parent company of SCA Health, drove a 17 percent increase in Optum's overall revenue in 2022.

2. The company has more than 9,200 physicians and 320 surgical facilities across the U.S., up from 8,500 physicians and 260 surgical facilities in 2021.

3. Caitlin Zulla is CEO of SCA Health. Before joining SCA Health, she served as CFO and chief administration officer, responsible for 10 separate business functions at SCA, and as a financial and operational leader within Optum.

4. SCA Health's number of ASCs has grown by 121 percent since 2011.

5. Optum has inked three major deals in 2023. Optum took over revenue cycle management and information technology operations of Owensboro (Ky.) Health, Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health is working to transfer 1,400 of its employees to Optum and the company acquired LHC Group in a multimillion-dollar deal.