Fast facts about AmSurg 

Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg is one of the largest ASC chains in the U.S. with more than 250 surgery centers and 2,000 physicians in 34 states.

Founded in 1992, the business focuses primarily on gastroenterology and ophthalmology cases.

President Jeff Snodgrass joined AmSurg in 2020. He previously was president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners.

In May, Envision Healthcare moved about 80 percent of AmSurg, which brought in about half of the physician staffing firm's earnings last year, to a new corporate susidiary.