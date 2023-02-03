Meet the CEOs of 5 ASC chains 

Here are the CEOs of five major ASC chains:

Brett Brodnax. President and CEO of United Surgical Partners International. Mr. Brodnax joined USPI in 1999 and has previously served as the senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer. Before joining USPI, Mr. Brodnax was an assistant vice president at Dallas-based Baylor Healthcare System, now known as Baylor Scott & White Health. In January, USPI announced he will retire at the end of 2023 and will be replaced by Andy Johnson, who has returned to USPI as its chief administrative officer.

Caitlin Zulla. CEO of SCA Health. Ms. Zulla was named CEO of SCA Health, which recently rebranded from Surgical Care Affiliates, in 2019. Before joining SCA Health, she served as CFO and chief administration officer, responsible for 10 separate business functions at SCA, and as a financial and operational leader within Optum. Ms. Zulla previously served as senior vice president of revenue cycle services operations at MedAssets.

Wyatt Decker, MD. CEO of Optum Health. Dr. Decker joined Optum in 2019; he oversees care delivery and ambulatory care capabilities of OptumCare, among other responsibilities. Prior to joining Optum, he served for more than 20 years at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. Most recently, he held the dual role of chief medical information officer for Mayo Clinic and CEO of Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. He has also served as a professor of emergency medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine.

Eric Evans. CEO and Director of Surgery Partners. Mr. Evans was appointed CEO and director in January 2020 after serving as executive vice president and COO since April 2019. He also formerly served as Tenet Healthcare's president of hospital operations and CEO of Tenet's Texas region.

Don Bisbee. CEO of ValueHealth. Mr. Bisbee was named CEO in January 2021 afterserving as president since June 2020. Prior to joining ValueHealth, Mr. Bisbee spent more than 20 years in senior executive positions at Cerner.