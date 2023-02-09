USPI revenue hits $3.2B: 5 notes

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare, reported a 19.5 percent revenue increase in 2022, according to financial results released Feb. 9.

Five notes:

1. USPI reported net operating revenue at $3.2 billion for the year, compared to $2.7 billion in 2021.

2. The company's net operating revenue for the fourth quarter jumped 25.7 percent year over year, hitting $933 million.

3. Same-facility ASC volume was up 0.7 percent in the third quarter and 2 percent for the year.

4. USPI ended the quarter with 442 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals across 35 states.

5. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was $1.3 billion for the year and $407 million for the fourth quarter, up from $1.1 billion and $343 million, respectively, year over year.