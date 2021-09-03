5 fast facts on the president of AmSurg

Jeff Snodgrass has served as the president of Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg, Envision's ASC division, since 2020.

AmSurg owns more than 257 ASCs in 34 states and partners with around 2,000 physicians.

Here are five things to know:

1. Mr. Snodgrass previously served as president and CEO of both Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners.

2. Under his leadership, Azura Vascular Care transformed from an office-based outpatient business to an ambulatory surgical care company.

3. Mr. Snodgrass also served as CFO of inVentiv Health.

4. He spent more than 17 years at Merck & Co. in a number of leadership positions in finance and marketing, including vice president of finance.

5. Mr. Snodgrass earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Penn State University.