SCA Health has 9,200 physicians

SCA Health, based in Deerfield, Ill., has grown over the last few years to include hundreds of surgery centers and thousands of physicians in its network.

The company now has more than 9,200 physicians and 320 surgical facilities across the U.S., up from 8,500 physicians and 260 surgical facilities in 2021. SCA Health, part of Optum Care, now also includes PE Gi Solutions as it's gastroenteorlogy-focused ASC business.

SCA Health is also focused on value-based care. It offers the Global 1 payment platform to optimize billing structures under bundled payments.