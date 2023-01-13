Optum Health's revenue up 31.6% to $71.1B in 2022

Optum Health reported big financial gains last year and drove a 17 percent increase in Optum's overall revenue.

Optum reported $47.9 billion revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $182.8 billion for the full year. Optum Health's revenue hit $18.4 billion revenue in the fourth quarter and $71.1 billion for the full year, a 31.6% increase over 2021.

Last year, Optum Health increased revenue per customer 29 percent by adding more patients to its value-based care arrangements and expanding care delivery services. Optum Health includes SCA Health's 320-plus surgery centers, in-home care, behavioral health and virtual care. Last year, Optum Health was able to deliver higher acuity care at its facilities as well and served a total of 102 million customers.