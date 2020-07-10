Top 10 ASC articles this week — ASC bankruptcies, drug theft & more
Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of July 6-10:
1. Former pro soccer player sues team doctor, ASC for $10.2M over 'breach of sterility'
2. 15 statistics on physician assistant pay in 2020
3. Texas ASC files for bankruptcy — 3 details
4. Woman robbed surgery center 5 times for narcotics
6. 5 more hand sanitizers may be toxic, FDA says
7. Florida hospitals keeping ASCs open as elective surgeries are delayed
8. 425 surgery centers received PPP funds of more than $150K
9. Texas expands elective surgery ban to more than 100 counties
10. California surgery center owner, companion allegedly defrauded $51M+ from insurance companies
