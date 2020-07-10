Top 10 ASC articles this week — ASC bankruptcies, drug theft & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of July 6-10:

1. Former pro soccer player sues team doctor, ASC for $10.2M over 'breach of sterility'

2. 15 statistics on physician assistant pay in 2020

3. Texas ASC files for bankruptcy — 3 details

4. Woman robbed surgery center 5 times for narcotics

5. 3 ASCs going bankrupt

6. 5 more hand sanitizers may be toxic, FDA says

7. Florida hospitals keeping ASCs open as elective surgeries are delayed

8. 425 surgery centers received PPP funds of more than $150K

9. Texas expands elective surgery ban to more than 100 counties

10. California surgery center owner, companion allegedly defrauded $51M+ from insurance companies

More articles on surgery centers:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.