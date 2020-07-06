Florida hospitals keeping ASCs open as elective surgeries are delayed

BayCare Health System and HCA Healthcare are pausing elective procedures at their local health systems in response to surging COVID-19 case numbers, local ABC affiliate WFTS reports.

What you should know:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA will delay inpatient procedures at several Florida hospitals including: Largo (Fla.) Medical Center, Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Palms of Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg and St. Petersburg General Hospital.

2. HCA will keep the hospital-based outpatient departments open as well as its ASCs.

3. The hospitals are working to identify patients to postpone the procedures that usually required a postsurgical inpatient stay.

4. BayCare plans to delay procedures beginning July 10 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Morton Plant in Clearwater, Fla. and Mease Countryside hospitals in Clearwater and Dunedin, Fla.

5. BayCare's ASCs will continue to operate.

