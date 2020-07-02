Woman robbed surgery center 5 times for narcotics

Brittney Oliver, 41, allegedly broke into American Fork (Utah) medical surgical center five times in the month of June to steal from the center's narcotics cabinet, the Daily Herald reports.

What you should know:

1. Police responded to four previous calls but didn't catch Ms. Oliver in any instance. They took Ms. Oliver into custody June 30.

2. Ms. Oliver admitted to having unlawfully entered the building several times to steal narcotics. She said she had committed the prior offenses as well, according to arrest documents.

3. She stole varying amounts of narcotics the first and second time. She could not find where the surgery center had moved the narcotics the third time, and was unable to gain access to the narcotics cabinet the fourth time.

4. Ms. Oliver told police she picked the practice at random and was stealing the narcotics only for herself.

