3 ASCs going bankrupt

Three surgery centers that filed for bankruptcy in the past year:

San Antonio-based Babcock Surgical Center filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy June 11 in the Western District of Texas.

Central Palm Beach Surgery Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., filed for bankruptcy Jan. 28.

Milwaukee Surgery Center — a podiatry clinic in West Allis, Wis. — filed for Chapter 7 liquidation Sept. 4, 2019, in Wisconsin Eastern Bankruptcy Court.

