Texas expands elective surgery ban to more than 100 counties

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott expanded the state's elective surgery ban to more than 100 counties July 9, after COVID-19-related hospitalizations hit a record high, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Hospitals are required to postpone procedures that aren't medical necessary at 11:59 p.m. July 10. They can still perform procedures that would not deplete hospital capacity.

Mr. Abbott escalated the ban quickly. He banned elective procedures for the second time in late June for only four counties. Two weeks later, the ban now encompasses much of the state.

Hospitalizations hit 9,610 July 8, a record high in the state. Texas has 11,575 available beds, 1,017 intensive care unit beds and 5,288 available ventilators.

It's unclear whether surgery centers are allowed to continue elective procedures.

