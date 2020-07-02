California surgery center owner, companion allegedly defrauded $51M+ from insurance companies

Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Wellness Wave surgical center owner Randy Rosen, MD, and his companion allegedly defrauded 18 insurance companies for more than $51 million, local NBC affiliate NBC 4 reports.

Five things to know:

1. Dr. Rosen and co-defendant Liza Vismanos are being held on $52 million bail on charges alleging they ran an insurance fraud scheme.

2. In June 2017, Dr. Rosen and Ms. Vismanos allegedly targeted patients from addiction recovery rehabilitation clinics to implant a non-FDA-approved naltrexone implant and perform a series of cortisone injections.

3. Dr. Rosen allegedly put his patients under anesthesia for the procedures to bill insurance and ran unnecessary blood and urine tests at a laboratory he also owned.

4. An investigation claims the pair billed 18 insurance companies from June 2017 to May 2019 for $661,940,464, receiving $51,060,523.

5. Investigators believe the pair used "body-broker" groups to send patients to the clinic in exchange for a portion of the insurance proceeds, and that at least 35 of Dr. Rosen's patients have died, many by overdose.

