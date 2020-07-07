425 surgery centers received PPP funds of more than $150K

The Small Business Administration released information on businesses that received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Here is a list of surgery centers (260) that received PPP loans between $150,000 and $350,000:

Eye Surgery Center of North Alabama in Huntsville

Grandview II Surgery Center in Birmingham, Ala.

Northeast Alabama Eye Surgery Center in Gadsden

Surgery Center of Decatur (Ala.)

Centerview Surgery Center in Little Rock, Ark.

Freeway Surgery Center in Little Rock

Little Rock Surgery Center

Tri-State Advanced Surgery Center in Marion, Ark.

Catalina Surgery Center in Tucson, Ariz.

Mesquite Surgery Center in Tucson

North Scottsdale (Ariz.) Ambulatory Surgery Center

Phoenix Eye Surgical Center

Physicians United Surgery Center in Chandler, Ariz.

Surgery Center At River Road in Tucson

Surgery Center of Gilbert in Mesa, Ariz.

Tri-City Surgery Center in Prescott, Ariz.

Ace Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Rialto, Calif.

Arthroscopic and Laser Surgery Center of San Diego

Century City Outpatient Surgery Center in Los Angeles

Complete Care Surgical Center in Long Beach, Calif.

Cypress Ambulatory Surgery Center in Santa Maria, Calif.

DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.)

Galileo Surgery Center in Atascadero, Calif.

Kern Medical Surgery Center in Bakersfield

Laser Surgery Center of North California in Sacramento

Los Alamitos (Calif.) Surgery Center

O'Connor Building Surgery Center in San Jose, Calif.

Physicians' Surgery Center of Modesto (Calif.)

Premier Surgery Center of Santa Maria (Calif.)

Redwood Surgery Center in Castro Valley, Calif.

Spanish Hills Surgery Center in Camarillo, Calif.

Spine & Sports Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif.

T Surgery Center in Ventura, Calif.

Temecula (Calif.) CA United Surgery Center

Valley Surgery Center at Modesto (Calif.)

West La Venice Surgical Center in Culver City, Calif.

Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center in Pueblo, Colo.

Arete Surgical Center in Johnstown, Colo.

Ascent Surgery Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Black Canyon Surgical Center in Montrose, Colo.

Highline South Ambulatory Surgery Center in Littleton, Colo.

Insight Surgery Center in Lone Tree, Colo.

Parkwest Surgery Center in Pueblo, Colo.

Surgery Center of Loveland (Colo.)

Constitution Surgery Center East in Waterford, Conn.

Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center in Rocky Hill, Conn.

Aesthetic Surgery Center in Darien, Conn.

Connecticut Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Milford

Orthopaedic Specialty Surgery Center in Danbury, Conn.

Rockland Surgery Center in Wilmington, Del.

Wilmington Ambulatory Surgical Center

Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota (Fla.)

Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa (Fla.)

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Boca Raton (Fla.)

Clearwater Ambulatory Surgical Center in Belleair, Fla.

Cypress Creek Outpatient Surgical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Deerfield Beach Outpatient Surgical Center in Fort Lauderdale

Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center in Naples, Fla.

Endo Surgical Center of Florida in Orlando

Estero (Fla.) Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center

F.E.C. Ambulatory Surgical Center in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Florida Surgery Center Enterprise in Tampa

Longleaf Surgery Center in New Port Richey, Fla.

Ocala (Fla.) Neurosurgical Center

Sarasota (Fla.) Physicians Surgical Center

Seven Hills Surgery Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

Stuart (Fla.) Surgery Center

Summerlin Bend Surgery Center in Fort Myers, Fla.

Surgery Center of Broward in Sunrise, Fla.

Surgery Center of Coral Gables (Fla.)

Surgery Center of Key West, Fla.

Surgery Center of Mount Dora, Fla.

Surgery Center of Naples, Fla.

Treasure Coast Surgical Center in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Visual Health and Surgical Center in Palm Beach, Fla.

Atlanta Orthopaedic Surgery Center

Atlanta West Dermatology and Surgery Center

Brookstone Surgical Center in Columbus, Ga.

Ear Nose & Throat Plastic Surgery Center in Douglasville, Ga.

ENT Surgery Center of Augusta in Evans, Ga.

Eye Surgery Center of Augusta (Ga.)

Hughston Surgical Center in Columbus, Ga.

Plastic Surgery Center of the South in Marietta, Ga.

Surgery Center of Athens (Ga.)

Eye Surgery Center of West Georgia in Columbus, Ga.

Ankeny (Iowa) Medical Park Surgery Center

Grand Teton Surgical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Skin Surgery Center in Boise

Pleasant View Surgery Center in Post Falls, Idaho

River View Surgery Center in Twin Falls, Idaho

Surgery Center of Idaho in Meridian

Deerpath Orthopedic Surgical Center in Morris, Ill.

Hyde Park Surgical Center in Des Plaines, Ill.

Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center Anesthesiology in St. Charles, Ill.

Broadwest Specialty Surgical Center in Merrillville, Ind.

Carmel (Ind.) Specialty Surgery Center

Columbus (Ohio) Specialty Surgery Center

LaPorte (Ind.) Medical Group Surgical Center

Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center Management Co. in Jasper, Ind.

Midwest Specialty Surgery Center in Indianapolis

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center of Lafayette (Ind.)

Surgery Center of Munster (Ind.)

Vision Surgical Center at Spring Hill in Jeffersonville, Ind.

Whitewater Surgery Center in Richmond, Ind.

Deer Creek Surgery Center of Overland Park, Kan.

Calobrace Plastic Surgery Center of Louisville, Ky.

Koby & Karp Eye Care and Surgery Center of Louisville, Ky.

Advanced Surgery Center of Metairie (La.)

Advanced Surgery Center of Northern Louisiana in Monroe

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Opelousas in Metairie

East Jefferson Surgery Center in Metairie

New Iberia (La.) Surgery Center

Shreveport (La.) Surgery Center Limited Partnership

Surgery Center of West Monroe (La.)

Thibodaux (La.) Surgery Center

New England Eye Surgical Center in South Weymouth, Mass.

Advanced Surgery Center of Bethesda (Md.)

Andochick Surgical Center in Frederick, Md.

Deer Pointe Surgical Center in Salisbury, Md.

Dermatology Surgery Center of Washington in Chevy Chase, Md.

Frederick (Md.) Surgical Center

Hagerstown Surgery Center Hanover Parkway Surgery Center in Greenbelt, Md.

Leonardtown (Md.) Surgery Center

Lutherville Surgery Center in Towson, Md.

Maple Lawn Surgery Center in Fulton, Md.

Maryland Specialty Surgery Center in Linthicum, Md.

Medstar Surgery Center at Brandywine (Md.)

Monocacy Surgery Center in Frederick (Md.)

Piney Orchard Surgery Center in Odenton, Md.

Riva Road Surgical Center in Annapolis, Md.

Snowden River Surgery Center in Ellicott City, Md.

The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland in Lutherville, Md.

Westminster (Md.) Surgery Center

Cataract Specialty Surgical Center in Berkley, Mich.

East Paris Surgical Center in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Great Lakes Surgical Center in Southfield, Mich.

Newco Ambulatory Surgery Center in Fort Gratiot, Mich.

Surgical Center of Southfield (Mich.)

Waterford (Mich.) Surgical Center

West Michigan Surgical Center in Zeeland

Brainerd Lakes Surgery Center in Baxter, Minn.

Hiawatha Surgery Center in Minneapolis

Advanced Surgical Center of Sunset Hills in St. Louis

CMMP Surgical Center in Jefferson Center, Mo.

Orthopedic Ambulatory Surgery Center of Chesterfield, Mo.

Mississippi Urology Outpatient Surgery Center in Jackson

SOG Surgery Center in Tupelo, Miss.

Specialty Surgical Center Center in Flowood, Miss.

Montana Surgery Center in Helena, Mont.

Rocky Mountain Eye Surgery Center in Missoula, Mont.

Plastic Surgery Center Management in Asheville, N.C.

Raleigh (N.C.) Plastic Surgery Center

Hastings (Neb.) Surgical Center

Miracle Hills Surgery Center in Omaha, Neb.

Omaha Surgical Center

Pacific Surgery Center in Omaha

Minimally Invasive Surgery Center of NE in Bedford, N.H.

Nashua (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgical Center

Ambulatory Surgical Center of New Jersey in Edison

Barnet Surgical Center in Paterson, N.J.

Bergenfield (N.J.) Surgical Center

Clifton (N.J.) Surgery Center

Fellowship Surgical Center in Mount Laurel, N.J.

Garden State Surgical Center in Fair Lawn, N.J.

Harrison (N.J.) Endo Surgical Center

Hasbrouck Heights (N.J.) Surgery Center

Linden (N.J.) Surgical Center

McBride Surgical Center in Woodland Park, N.J.

Menlo Park Surgery Center in Edison

Middlesex Surgery Center in Edison

Oak Tree Surgery Center in Edison

Park Avenue Surgery Center in Edison

Premier Plastic Surgery Center of NJ in Morristown, N.J.

Premier Surgical Center in Marlton, N.J.

Saddle River Valley Surgical Center in Paramus, N.J.

Surgery Center of Oradell (N.J.) Limited Liability

Surgical Center at Cedar Knolls (N.J.)

Teaneck (N.J.) Surgical Center

Box Canyon Surgery Center in Las Vegas

Eye Surgery Center of Northern Nevada in Reno, Nev.

LV Surgery Center in Las Vegas

St. Mary's Outpatient Surgery Center at Galena in Reno

Sunset Ridge Surgery Center in Las Vegas

Tenaya Surgical Center in Las Vegas

Warm Springs Surgical Center in Las Vegas

Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Central Ohio Surgical Center in New Albany

Dermatology & Surgery Center of Northeast Ohio in Medina

Northwest Ohio Surgical Center in Sylvania

Eye Surgery Center of Ohio in Columbus

Wooster (Ohio) Ambulatory Surgery Center

Southern Oklahoma Surgical Center in Ardmore

Surgery Center of Enid (Okla.)

Capitol Surgery Center in Albany, Ore.

Northwest Spine and Laser Surgery Center in Wilsonville, Ore.

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center of Medford (Ore.)

River Road Surgery Center in Salem, Ore.

Advanced Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.)

Eye Surgery Center of Chester County in Exton, Pa.

Grand View Surgery Center at Harleysville (Pa.)

Hazelton (Pa.) Surgery Center

Liberty Eye Surgical Center in Philadelphia

Main Line Spine Surgery Center in King of Prussia, Pa.

Mountain Laurel Surgery Center in Honesdale, Pa.

Premier Surgery Center of Pittsburgh

Riverview Ambulatory Surgical Center in Kingston, Pa.

Skin and Laser Surgery Center of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia

South Hills Surgery Center in West Mifflin, Pa.

Surgery Center of Pottsville (Pa.)

The Cataract & Laser Surgery Center of Central Pennsylvania in Carlisle, Pa.

The Facial Surgery Center in Mount Pleasant (Pa.)

The Surgery Center at Edgewood Place in Sharon, Pa.

Trevose Specialty Care Surgical Center in Port Washington, Pa.

Tri-County Surgery Center in Southampton, Pa.

AnMed Health Medicus Surgery Center in Anderson, S.C.

Moore Orthopaedic Clinic Outpatient Surgery Center in Lexington, S.C.

Parkway Surgery Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Black Hills Regional Eye Surgery Center in Rapid City, S.D.

Hille Henriksen River Ride Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Eye Surgery Center

Johnson City (Tenn.) Surgery Center

Oral Facial Surgical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville

Advanced Plastic Surgery Center of Dallas

Advanced Surgery Center of San Antonio

AUA Surgical Center in Amarillo, Texas

Bear Creek Surgery Center of Keller, Texas

Beltline Surgery Center of Sunnyvale, Texas

Cityview Surgery Center of Fort Worth, Texas

Doctors Surgery Center of Nacogdoches, Texas

EHI Surgery Center of Austin (Texas)

Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas in Carrollton, Texas

Facial & Oculoplastic Surgery Center of San Antonio

Imperial Surgery Center of Houston

New Braunfels (Texas) Spine & Pain Surgery Center

North Pines Surgery Center of Conroe (Texas)

North Texas Team Care Surgery Center in Mesquite, Texas

NW Ambulatory Surgery Center in Houston

Orthopedic Surgery Center & Sports Medicine in Edinburg, Texas

OSD Surgery Center in Sugar Land, Texas

Paris (Texas) Surgery Center

Pearland Surgery Center in Houston

PSG Surgery Center in Amarillo, Texas

Raider Surgical Center in Weslaco, Texas

Skin Surgery Center of Houston

Stone Oak Surgery Center in San Antonio

Surgery Center of Plano (Texas)

Surgery Center of Texas in Plano

The Woodlands Outpatient Surgical Center in Spring, Texas

Water Leaf Surgery Center in Austin

Woodridge Surgical Center in Spring

Riverwoods Surgery Center in Provo, Utah

Culpeper (Va.) Surgery Center

Reproductive Medicine and Surgery Center of Virginia in Charlottesville

Skin & Laser Surgery Center in McLean, Va.

Winchester (Va.) Eye Surgery Center

Winchester Oral Surgery Center

Longview (Wash.) Surgical Center

Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point (Wis.)

Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center in Kenosha

Here is a list of surgery centers (146) that received PPP loans between $350,000 and $1 million:

Providence (Alaska) Surgery Centers

Surgery Center of Wasilla in Anchorage, Alaska

The Surgery Center of Fairbanks (Alaska)

Surgery Center of Kenai (Alaska)

Madison (Ala.) Surgery Center

Plastic Surgery Center of Huntsville (Ala.)

Shelby Baptist Ambulatory Surgery Center in Alabaster, Ala.

Southeastern Oral-Maxillofacial & Facial Cosmetic Surgery Center in Dothan, Ala.

Southern Alabama Surgery Center in Dothan

The Surgery Center in Oxford, Ala.

Decatur (Ala.) Surgery Center

Oral & Facial Surgery Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers

Prescott (Ariz.) Outpatient Surgical Center

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Eye Surgery Center

Advanced Diagnostic And Surgical Center in Alhambra, Calif.

Bakersfield (Calif.) Specialists Surgical Center

Eye Surgical Center of San Francisco

La Peer Surgery Center in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Concourse Diagnostic and Surgery Center in City of Industry, Calif.

K and B Surgical Center in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Freedom Vision Surgery Center in Encino, Calif.

Mount Sinai Surgery Center in Tarzana, Calif.

Pacific Heights Surgery Center of San Francisco

Quality Care Surgery Center in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

San Antonio Ambulatory Surgical Center in Upland, Calif.

Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia (Calif.)

Specialty Surgical Center of Thousand Oaks in Westlake Village, Calif.

The Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center in Chula Vista, Calif.

The Surgery Center of Newport Coast (Calif.)

Tower Outpatient Surgery Center in Los Angeles

Truxtun Surgery Center in Bakersfield, Calif.

Grand Valley Surgical Center in Grand Junction (Colo.)

Surgery Center of Fort Collins (Colo.)

Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Outpatient Surgical Center in Hamden

Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Central Palm Beach Surgery Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Northwest Florida Surgical Center in Pensacola, Fla.

Red Hill Surgical Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

St. Luke's Surgical Center in Tarpon Springs, Fla.

St. Mark's Surgical Center in Fort Myers, Fla.

Surgical Center Development in Palm Coast, Fla.

Surgery Center of Weston, Fla.

The Surgery Center of Jacksonville (Fla.)

Weston (Fla.) Outpatient Surgical Center

Eye Consultants of Atlanta Piedmont System Ambulatory Surgery Center

Peachtree Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Perimeter in Atlanta

Peachtree Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Piedmont in Atlanta

Iowa City (Iowa) Ambulatory Surgical Center

Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center in West Des Moines, Iowa

1800 McDonough Road Surgery Center in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Algonquin Road Surgery Center in Lake in the Hills, Ill.

Elmwood Park (Ill.) Surgery Center Acquisition & Development

Illinois Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery Center in Morton Grove, Ill.

The Surgery Center at 900 N. Michigan Ave., in Chicago

Westmont (Ill.) Surgery Center

Advanced Regional Surgery Center in Jeffersonville, Ind.

Laser and Skin Surgery Center of Indiana in Indianapolis

Northern Indiana Ambulatory Surgery Center in Elkhart, Ind.

Southern Indiana Surgery Center in Bloomington, Ind.

The Surgery Center of Indianapolis in Carmel, Ind.

South Kansas City (Kan.) Surgical Center

Central Kentucky Surgery Center of Danville

CVT Surgical Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Jefferson Ambulatory Surgery Center in Metairie, La.

East Bay Surgery Center in Swansea, Maine

West Suburban Eye Surgery Center in Waltham, Maine

Medstar Surgery Center at Timonium, Md.

Piccard Surgery Center in Rockville, Md.

Rockville Eye Surgery Center in Bethesda, Md.

Timonium (Md.) Surgery Center

Birmingham Ambulatory Surgical Center in Troy, Mich.

Bone and Joint Surgery Center of Novi (Mich.)

Eye Surgery Center of Michigan in Troy

Michigan Surgical Center in East Lansing

Mankato (Minn.) Surgical Center

Minnesota Valley Surgery Center in Burnsville

Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group

Gulf South Surgery Center of Gulfport, Miss.

North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center in Tupelo, Miss.

Plastic Surgical Center of Mississippi in Flowood

Orthopedic Surgical Center of Montana in Bozeman

Big Sky Surgery Center in Missoula, Mont.

Fayetteville (N.C.) Ambulatory Surgery Center Limited Partnership

Surgery Center of Pinehurst (N.C.)

Viewmont Surgery Center in Hickory, N.C.

Grand Island (Neb.) Surgical Center

Kearney (Neb.) Ambulatory Surgical Center

Orchard Surgical Center in Salem, N.H.

Accelerated Surgical Center of North Jersey, in Paterson, N.J.

Hamilton (N.J.) Surgery Center

Mercer County Surgery Center in Lawrence Township, N.J.

New Horizon Surgical Center in Paterson, N.J.

West Orange (N.J.) Surgical Center

Four Corners Ambulatory Surgery Center in Farmington, N.M.

Surgery Center of Reno (Nev.)

West Las Vegas Surgery Center

Albany Regional Eye Surgery Center in Latham, N.Y.

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Greater New York in the Bronx borough of New York City

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York in Amherst, N.Y.

Brook Plaza Ambulatory Surgical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

Eye Surgery Center of Westchester in New Rochelle, N.Y.

Island Ambulatory Surgery Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

Midtown Surgery Center in New York City

New York Surgery Center Queens in New York City

Retinal Ambulatory Surgery Center of New York City

St. Peter's Ambulatory Surgery Center in Albany, N.Y.

The Surgery Center at Orthopedic Associates in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Cleveland Eye & Laser Surgery Center

Dayton Eye Surgery Center in Beavercreek, Ohio

Findlay (Ohio) Surgery Center

Greater Dayton (Ohio) Surgery Center

Mentor (Ohio) Surgery Center

Surgery Center At Regency Park in Toledo, Ohio

Taylor Station Surgical Center in Columbus, Ohio

Physicians Surgical Center in Moore, Okla.

Surgery Center of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City

Oregon Eye Surgery Center in Eugene

Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Center of Doylestown, Pa.

Harrisburg (Pa.) Endoscopy & Surgery Center

Holy Redeemer Ambulatory Surgery Center in Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

Main Line Surgery Center in Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

New Britain Surgery Center in Chalfont, Pa.

Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.)

The Ambulatory Surgery Center at St. Mary in Langhorne, Pa.

The Physicians Surgery Center Lancaster General

Tri-State Surgery Center in Washington, Pa.

Wesmark Ambulatory Surgery Center in Sumter, S.C.

Elite Ambulatory Surgical Centers in Houston

Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio

Physicians West Houston Surgical Center

Round Rock (Texas) Surgery Center

Spars Surgical Center in Houston

Strictly Pediatrics Surgery Center of Central Texas in Austin

Texas Eye Surgery Center in Hurst

Texas Midwest Surgery Center in Abilene

Valley Baptist Ambulatory Surgery Center in Harlingen, Texas

Coral Desert Surgery Center in St. George, Utah

St. George Surgical Center

Ear, Nose & Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Fredericksburg (Va.)

Plastic Surgery Center of Hampton Roads in Newport News, Va.

Roanoke (Va.) Ambulatory Surgery Center

The Surgery Center of Lynchburg (Va.)

Alderwood Surgical Center in Lynnwood, Wash.

Puget Sound Surgical Center in Shoreline, Wash.

Bellin Orthopedic Surgery Center in Green Bay, Wis.

Here is a list of surgery centers (15) that received PPP loans between $1 million and $2 million:

Audubon Ambulatory Surgery Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Tampa (Fla.) Bay Surgical Center Associates

Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Atlanta

Allied Physicians Surgery Center in South Bend, Ind.

Evansville (Ind.) Surgery Center Associates

Salina (Kan.) Surgical Center

Northwest Michigan Surgery Center in Traverse City

Yellowstone Surgery Center in Billings, Mont.

Carolina Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Asheville, N.C.

Summit Cosmetic Surgery Center in Wilmington, N.C.

Bedford (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgical Center

The Plastic Surgery Center in Shrewsbury, N.J.

Capital Region AMbulatory Surgery Center in Albany, N.Y.

Surgery Center of Southern Oregon in Medford

Southwest Washington Regional Surgery Center in Vancouver, Wash.

Here is a list of surgery centers (four) that received PPP loans between $2 million and $5 million:

Surgery Center, Huntsville, Ala.

Monterey (Calif.) Peninsula Surgery Center

Southern Bone & Joint Ambulatory Surgical Center in Newnan, Ga.

Park Place Surgery Center of Lafayette, La.

Note: This list was compiled by searching for key terms in the Small Business Administration data and is likely not exhaustive.

More articles on surgery centers:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.