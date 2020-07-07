425 surgery centers received PPP funds of more than $150K
The Small Business Administration released information on businesses that received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.
Here is a list of surgery centers (260) that received PPP loans between $150,000 and $350,000:
Eye Surgery Center of North Alabama in Huntsville
Grandview II Surgery Center in Birmingham, Ala.
Northeast Alabama Eye Surgery Center in Gadsden
Surgery Center of Decatur (Ala.)
Centerview Surgery Center in Little Rock, Ark.
Freeway Surgery Center in Little Rock
Little Rock Surgery Center
Tri-State Advanced Surgery Center in Marion, Ark.
Catalina Surgery Center in Tucson, Ariz.
Mesquite Surgery Center in Tucson
North Scottsdale (Ariz.) Ambulatory Surgery Center
Phoenix Eye Surgical Center
Physicians United Surgery Center in Chandler, Ariz.
Surgery Center At River Road in Tucson
Surgery Center of Gilbert in Mesa, Ariz.
Tri-City Surgery Center in Prescott, Ariz.
Ace Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Rialto, Calif.
Arthroscopic and Laser Surgery Center of San Diego
Century City Outpatient Surgery Center in Los Angeles
Complete Care Surgical Center in Long Beach, Calif.
Cypress Ambulatory Surgery Center in Santa Maria, Calif.
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.)
Galileo Surgery Center in Atascadero, Calif.
Kern Medical Surgery Center in Bakersfield
Laser Surgery Center of North California in Sacramento
Los Alamitos (Calif.) Surgery Center
O'Connor Building Surgery Center in San Jose, Calif.
Physicians' Surgery Center of Modesto (Calif.)
Premier Surgery Center of Santa Maria (Calif.)
Redwood Surgery Center in Castro Valley, Calif.
Spanish Hills Surgery Center in Camarillo, Calif.
Spine & Sports Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif.
T Surgery Center in Ventura, Calif.
Temecula (Calif.) CA United Surgery Center
Valley Surgery Center at Modesto (Calif.)
West La Venice Surgical Center in Culver City, Calif.
Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center in Pueblo, Colo.
Arete Surgical Center in Johnstown, Colo.
Ascent Surgery Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Black Canyon Surgical Center in Montrose, Colo.
Highline South Ambulatory Surgery Center in Littleton, Colo.
Insight Surgery Center in Lone Tree, Colo.
Parkwest Surgery Center in Pueblo, Colo.
Surgery Center of Loveland (Colo.)
Constitution Surgery Center East in Waterford, Conn.
Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center in Rocky Hill, Conn.
Aesthetic Surgery Center in Darien, Conn.
Connecticut Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Milford
Orthopaedic Specialty Surgery Center in Danbury, Conn.
Rockland Surgery Center in Wilmington, Del.
Wilmington Ambulatory Surgical Center
Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota (Fla.)
Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa (Fla.)
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Boca Raton (Fla.)
Clearwater Ambulatory Surgical Center in Belleair, Fla.
Cypress Creek Outpatient Surgical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Deerfield Beach Outpatient Surgical Center in Fort Lauderdale
Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center in Naples, Fla.
Endo Surgical Center of Florida in Orlando
Estero (Fla.) Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center
F.E.C. Ambulatory Surgical Center in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Florida Surgery Center Enterprise in Tampa
Longleaf Surgery Center in New Port Richey, Fla.
Ocala (Fla.) Neurosurgical Center
Sarasota (Fla.) Physicians Surgical Center
Seven Hills Surgery Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Stuart (Fla.) Surgery Center
Summerlin Bend Surgery Center in Fort Myers, Fla.
Surgery Center of Broward in Sunrise, Fla.
Surgery Center of Coral Gables (Fla.)
Surgery Center of Key West, Fla.
Surgery Center of Mount Dora, Fla.
Surgery Center of Naples, Fla.
Treasure Coast Surgical Center in Fort Pierce, Fla.
Visual Health and Surgical Center in Palm Beach, Fla.
Atlanta Orthopaedic Surgery Center
Atlanta West Dermatology and Surgery Center
Brookstone Surgical Center in Columbus, Ga.
Ear Nose & Throat Plastic Surgery Center in Douglasville, Ga.
ENT Surgery Center of Augusta in Evans, Ga.
Eye Surgery Center of Augusta (Ga.)
Hughston Surgical Center in Columbus, Ga.
Plastic Surgery Center of the South in Marietta, Ga.
Surgery Center of Athens (Ga.)
Eye Surgery Center of West Georgia in Columbus, Ga.
Ankeny (Iowa) Medical Park Surgery Center
Grand Teton Surgical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Idaho Skin Surgery Center in Boise
Pleasant View Surgery Center in Post Falls, Idaho
River View Surgery Center in Twin Falls, Idaho
Surgery Center of Idaho in Meridian
Deerpath Orthopedic Surgical Center in Morris, Ill.
Hyde Park Surgical Center in Des Plaines, Ill.
Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center Anesthesiology in St. Charles, Ill.
Broadwest Specialty Surgical Center in Merrillville, Ind.
Carmel (Ind.) Specialty Surgery Center
Columbus (Ohio) Specialty Surgery Center
LaPorte (Ind.) Medical Group Surgical Center
Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center Management Co. in Jasper, Ind.
Midwest Specialty Surgery Center in Indianapolis
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center of Lafayette (Ind.)
Surgery Center of Munster (Ind.)
Vision Surgical Center at Spring Hill in Jeffersonville, Ind.
Whitewater Surgery Center in Richmond, Ind.
Deer Creek Surgery Center of Overland Park, Kan.
Calobrace Plastic Surgery Center of Louisville, Ky.
Koby & Karp Eye Care and Surgery Center of Louisville, Ky.
Advanced Surgery Center of Metairie (La.)
Advanced Surgery Center of Northern Louisiana in Monroe
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Opelousas in Metairie
East Jefferson Surgery Center in Metairie
New Iberia (La.) Surgery Center
Shreveport (La.) Surgery Center Limited Partnership
Surgery Center of West Monroe (La.)
Thibodaux (La.) Surgery Center
New England Eye Surgical Center in South Weymouth, Mass.
Advanced Surgery Center of Bethesda (Md.)
Andochick Surgical Center in Frederick, Md.
Deer Pointe Surgical Center in Salisbury, Md.
Dermatology Surgery Center of Washington in Chevy Chase, Md.
Frederick (Md.) Surgical Center
Hagerstown Surgery Center Hanover Parkway Surgery Center in Greenbelt, Md.
Leonardtown (Md.) Surgery Center
Lutherville Surgery Center in Towson, Md.
Maple Lawn Surgery Center in Fulton, Md.
Maryland Specialty Surgery Center in Linthicum, Md.
Medstar Surgery Center at Brandywine (Md.)
Monocacy Surgery Center in Frederick (Md.)
Piney Orchard Surgery Center in Odenton, Md.
Riva Road Surgical Center in Annapolis, Md.
Snowden River Surgery Center in Ellicott City, Md.
The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland in Lutherville, Md.
Westminster (Md.) Surgery Center
Cataract Specialty Surgical Center in Berkley, Mich.
East Paris Surgical Center in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Great Lakes Surgical Center in Southfield, Mich.
Newco Ambulatory Surgery Center in Fort Gratiot, Mich.
Surgical Center of Southfield (Mich.)
Waterford (Mich.) Surgical Center
West Michigan Surgical Center in Zeeland
Brainerd Lakes Surgery Center in Baxter, Minn.
Hiawatha Surgery Center in Minneapolis
Advanced Surgical Center of Sunset Hills in St. Louis
CMMP Surgical Center in Jefferson Center, Mo.
Orthopedic Ambulatory Surgery Center of Chesterfield, Mo.
Mississippi Urology Outpatient Surgery Center in Jackson
SOG Surgery Center in Tupelo, Miss.
Specialty Surgical Center Center in Flowood, Miss.
Montana Surgery Center in Helena, Mont.
Rocky Mountain Eye Surgery Center in Missoula, Mont.
Plastic Surgery Center Management in Asheville, N.C.
Raleigh (N.C.) Plastic Surgery Center
Hastings (Neb.) Surgical Center
Miracle Hills Surgery Center in Omaha, Neb.
Omaha Surgical Center
Pacific Surgery Center in Omaha
Minimally Invasive Surgery Center of NE in Bedford, N.H.
Nashua (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgical Center
Ambulatory Surgical Center of New Jersey in Edison
Barnet Surgical Center in Paterson, N.J.
Bergenfield (N.J.) Surgical Center
Clifton (N.J.) Surgery Center
Fellowship Surgical Center in Mount Laurel, N.J.
Garden State Surgical Center in Fair Lawn, N.J.
Harrison (N.J.) Endo Surgical Center
Hasbrouck Heights (N.J.) Surgery Center
Linden (N.J.) Surgical Center
McBride Surgical Center in Woodland Park, N.J.
Menlo Park Surgery Center in Edison
Middlesex Surgery Center in Edison
Oak Tree Surgery Center in Edison
Park Avenue Surgery Center in Edison
Premier Plastic Surgery Center of NJ in Morristown, N.J.
Premier Surgical Center in Marlton, N.J.
Saddle River Valley Surgical Center in Paramus, N.J.
Surgery Center of Oradell (N.J.) Limited Liability
Surgical Center at Cedar Knolls (N.J.)
Teaneck (N.J.) Surgical Center
Box Canyon Surgery Center in Las Vegas
Eye Surgery Center of Northern Nevada in Reno, Nev.
LV Surgery Center in Las Vegas
St. Mary's Outpatient Surgery Center at Galena in Reno
Sunset Ridge Surgery Center in Las Vegas
Tenaya Surgical Center in Las Vegas
Warm Springs Surgical Center in Las Vegas
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Central Ohio Surgical Center in New Albany
Dermatology & Surgery Center of Northeast Ohio in Medina
Northwest Ohio Surgical Center in Sylvania
Eye Surgery Center of Ohio in Columbus
Wooster (Ohio) Ambulatory Surgery Center
Southern Oklahoma Surgical Center in Ardmore
Surgery Center of Enid (Okla.)
Capitol Surgery Center in Albany, Ore.
Northwest Spine and Laser Surgery Center in Wilsonville, Ore.
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center of Medford (Ore.)
River Road Surgery Center in Salem, Ore.
Advanced Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.)
Eye Surgery Center of Chester County in Exton, Pa.
Grand View Surgery Center at Harleysville (Pa.)
Hazelton (Pa.) Surgery Center
Liberty Eye Surgical Center in Philadelphia
Main Line Spine Surgery Center in King of Prussia, Pa.
Mountain Laurel Surgery Center in Honesdale, Pa.
Premier Surgery Center of Pittsburgh
Riverview Ambulatory Surgical Center in Kingston, Pa.
Skin and Laser Surgery Center of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia
South Hills Surgery Center in West Mifflin, Pa.
Surgery Center of Pottsville (Pa.)
The Cataract & Laser Surgery Center of Central Pennsylvania in Carlisle, Pa.
The Facial Surgery Center in Mount Pleasant (Pa.)
The Surgery Center at Edgewood Place in Sharon, Pa.
Trevose Specialty Care Surgical Center in Port Washington, Pa.
Tri-County Surgery Center in Southampton, Pa.
AnMed Health Medicus Surgery Center in Anderson, S.C.
Moore Orthopaedic Clinic Outpatient Surgery Center in Lexington, S.C.
Parkway Surgery Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Black Hills Regional Eye Surgery Center in Rapid City, S.D.
Hille Henriksen River Ride Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Knoxville (Tenn.) Eye Surgery Center
Johnson City (Tenn.) Surgery Center
Oral Facial Surgical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville
Advanced Plastic Surgery Center of Dallas
Advanced Surgery Center of San Antonio
AUA Surgical Center in Amarillo, Texas
Bear Creek Surgery Center of Keller, Texas
Beltline Surgery Center of Sunnyvale, Texas
Cityview Surgery Center of Fort Worth, Texas
Doctors Surgery Center of Nacogdoches, Texas
EHI Surgery Center of Austin (Texas)
Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas in Carrollton, Texas
Facial & Oculoplastic Surgery Center of San Antonio
Imperial Surgery Center of Houston
New Braunfels (Texas) Spine & Pain Surgery Center
North Pines Surgery Center of Conroe (Texas)
North Texas Team Care Surgery Center in Mesquite, Texas
NW Ambulatory Surgery Center in Houston
Orthopedic Surgery Center & Sports Medicine in Edinburg, Texas
OSD Surgery Center in Sugar Land, Texas
Paris (Texas) Surgery Center
Pearland Surgery Center in Houston
PSG Surgery Center in Amarillo, Texas
Raider Surgical Center in Weslaco, Texas
Skin Surgery Center of Houston
Stone Oak Surgery Center in San Antonio
Surgery Center of Plano (Texas)
Surgery Center of Texas in Plano
The Woodlands Outpatient Surgical Center in Spring, Texas
Water Leaf Surgery Center in Austin
Woodridge Surgical Center in Spring
Riverwoods Surgery Center in Provo, Utah
Culpeper (Va.) Surgery Center
Reproductive Medicine and Surgery Center of Virginia in Charlottesville
Skin & Laser Surgery Center in McLean, Va.
Winchester (Va.) Eye Surgery Center
Winchester Oral Surgery Center
Longview (Wash.) Surgical Center
Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point (Wis.)
Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center in Kenosha
Here is a list of surgery centers (146) that received PPP loans between $350,000 and $1 million:
Providence (Alaska) Surgery Centers
Surgery Center of Wasilla in Anchorage, Alaska
The Surgery Center of Fairbanks (Alaska)
Surgery Center of Kenai (Alaska)
Madison (Ala.) Surgery Center
Plastic Surgery Center of Huntsville (Ala.)
Shelby Baptist Ambulatory Surgery Center in Alabaster, Ala.
Southeastern Oral-Maxillofacial & Facial Cosmetic Surgery Center in Dothan, Ala.
Southern Alabama Surgery Center in Dothan
The Surgery Center in Oxford, Ala.
Decatur (Ala.) Surgery Center
Oral & Facial Surgery Center in Fayetteville, Ark.
Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers
Prescott (Ariz.) Outpatient Surgical Center
Scottsdale (Ariz.) Eye Surgery Center
Advanced Diagnostic And Surgical Center in Alhambra, Calif.
Bakersfield (Calif.) Specialists Surgical Center
Eye Surgical Center of San Francisco
La Peer Surgery Center in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Concourse Diagnostic and Surgery Center in City of Industry, Calif.
K and B Surgical Center in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Freedom Vision Surgery Center in Encino, Calif.
Mount Sinai Surgery Center in Tarzana, Calif.
Pacific Heights Surgery Center of San Francisco
Quality Care Surgery Center in Marina Del Rey, Calif.
San Antonio Ambulatory Surgical Center in Upland, Calif.
Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia (Calif.)
Specialty Surgical Center of Thousand Oaks in Westlake Village, Calif.
The Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center in Chula Vista, Calif.
The Surgery Center of Newport Coast (Calif.)
Tower Outpatient Surgery Center in Los Angeles
Truxtun Surgery Center in Bakersfield, Calif.
Grand Valley Surgical Center in Grand Junction (Colo.)
Surgery Center of Fort Collins (Colo.)
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Outpatient Surgical Center in Hamden
Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Central Palm Beach Surgery Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Northwest Florida Surgical Center in Pensacola, Fla.
Red Hill Surgical Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
St. Luke's Surgical Center in Tarpon Springs, Fla.
St. Mark's Surgical Center in Fort Myers, Fla.
Surgical Center Development in Palm Coast, Fla.
Surgery Center of Weston, Fla.
The Surgery Center of Jacksonville (Fla.)
Weston (Fla.) Outpatient Surgical Center
Eye Consultants of Atlanta Piedmont System Ambulatory Surgery Center
Peachtree Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Perimeter in Atlanta
Peachtree Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Piedmont in Atlanta
Iowa City (Iowa) Ambulatory Surgical Center
Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center in West Des Moines, Iowa
1800 McDonough Road Surgery Center in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Algonquin Road Surgery Center in Lake in the Hills, Ill.
Elmwood Park (Ill.) Surgery Center Acquisition & Development
Illinois Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery Center in Morton Grove, Ill.
The Surgery Center at 900 N. Michigan Ave., in Chicago
Westmont (Ill.) Surgery Center
Advanced Regional Surgery Center in Jeffersonville, Ind.
Laser and Skin Surgery Center of Indiana in Indianapolis
Northern Indiana Ambulatory Surgery Center in Elkhart, Ind.
Southern Indiana Surgery Center in Bloomington, Ind.
The Surgery Center of Indianapolis in Carmel, Ind.
South Kansas City (Kan.) Surgical Center
Central Kentucky Surgery Center of Danville
CVT Surgical Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Jefferson Ambulatory Surgery Center in Metairie, La.
East Bay Surgery Center in Swansea, Maine
West Suburban Eye Surgery Center in Waltham, Maine
Medstar Surgery Center at Timonium, Md.
Piccard Surgery Center in Rockville, Md.
Rockville Eye Surgery Center in Bethesda, Md.
Timonium (Md.) Surgery Center
Birmingham Ambulatory Surgical Center in Troy, Mich.
Bone and Joint Surgery Center of Novi (Mich.)
Eye Surgery Center of Michigan in Troy
Michigan Surgical Center in East Lansing
Mankato (Minn.) Surgical Center
Minnesota Valley Surgery Center in Burnsville
Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group
Gulf South Surgery Center of Gulfport, Miss.
North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center in Tupelo, Miss.
Plastic Surgical Center of Mississippi in Flowood
Orthopedic Surgical Center of Montana in Bozeman
Big Sky Surgery Center in Missoula, Mont.
Fayetteville (N.C.) Ambulatory Surgery Center Limited Partnership
Surgery Center of Pinehurst (N.C.)
Viewmont Surgery Center in Hickory, N.C.
Grand Island (Neb.) Surgical Center
Kearney (Neb.) Ambulatory Surgical Center
Orchard Surgical Center in Salem, N.H.
Accelerated Surgical Center of North Jersey, in Paterson, N.J.
Hamilton (N.J.) Surgery Center
Mercer County Surgery Center in Lawrence Township, N.J.
New Horizon Surgical Center in Paterson, N.J.
West Orange (N.J.) Surgical Center
Four Corners Ambulatory Surgery Center in Farmington, N.M.
Surgery Center of Reno (Nev.)
West Las Vegas Surgery Center
Albany Regional Eye Surgery Center in Latham, N.Y.
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Greater New York in the Bronx borough of New York City
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York in Amherst, N.Y.
Brook Plaza Ambulatory Surgical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Eye Surgery Center of Westchester in New Rochelle, N.Y.
Island Ambulatory Surgery Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Midtown Surgery Center in New York City
New York Surgery Center Queens in New York City
Retinal Ambulatory Surgery Center of New York City
St. Peter's Ambulatory Surgery Center in Albany, N.Y.
The Surgery Center at Orthopedic Associates in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Cleveland Eye & Laser Surgery Center
Dayton Eye Surgery Center in Beavercreek, Ohio
Findlay (Ohio) Surgery Center
Greater Dayton (Ohio) Surgery Center
Mentor (Ohio) Surgery Center
Surgery Center At Regency Park in Toledo, Ohio
Taylor Station Surgical Center in Columbus, Ohio
Physicians Surgical Center in Moore, Okla.
Surgery Center of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City
Oregon Eye Surgery Center in Eugene
Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Center of Doylestown, Pa.
Harrisburg (Pa.) Endoscopy & Surgery Center
Holy Redeemer Ambulatory Surgery Center in Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
Main Line Surgery Center in Bala Cynwyd, Pa.
New Britain Surgery Center in Chalfont, Pa.
Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.)
The Ambulatory Surgery Center at St. Mary in Langhorne, Pa.
The Physicians Surgery Center Lancaster General
Tri-State Surgery Center in Washington, Pa.
Wesmark Ambulatory Surgery Center in Sumter, S.C.
Elite Ambulatory Surgical Centers in Houston
Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio
Physicians West Houston Surgical Center
Round Rock (Texas) Surgery Center
Spars Surgical Center in Houston
Strictly Pediatrics Surgery Center of Central Texas in Austin
Texas Eye Surgery Center in Hurst
Texas Midwest Surgery Center in Abilene
Valley Baptist Ambulatory Surgery Center in Harlingen, Texas
Coral Desert Surgery Center in St. George, Utah
St. George Surgical Center
Ear, Nose & Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Fredericksburg (Va.)
Plastic Surgery Center of Hampton Roads in Newport News, Va.
Roanoke (Va.) Ambulatory Surgery Center
The Surgery Center of Lynchburg (Va.)
Alderwood Surgical Center in Lynnwood, Wash.
Puget Sound Surgical Center in Shoreline, Wash.
Bellin Orthopedic Surgery Center in Green Bay, Wis.
Here is a list of surgery centers (15) that received PPP loans between $1 million and $2 million:
Audubon Ambulatory Surgery Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Tampa (Fla.) Bay Surgical Center Associates
Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Atlanta
Allied Physicians Surgery Center in South Bend, Ind.
Evansville (Ind.) Surgery Center Associates
Salina (Kan.) Surgical Center
Northwest Michigan Surgery Center in Traverse City
Yellowstone Surgery Center in Billings, Mont.
Carolina Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Asheville, N.C.
Summit Cosmetic Surgery Center in Wilmington, N.C.
Bedford (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgical Center
The Plastic Surgery Center in Shrewsbury, N.J.
Capital Region AMbulatory Surgery Center in Albany, N.Y.
Surgery Center of Southern Oregon in Medford
Southwest Washington Regional Surgery Center in Vancouver, Wash.
Here is a list of surgery centers (four) that received PPP loans between $2 million and $5 million:
Surgery Center, Huntsville, Ala.
Monterey (Calif.) Peninsula Surgery Center
Southern Bone & Joint Ambulatory Surgical Center in Newnan, Ga.
Park Place Surgery Center of Lafayette, La.
Note: This list was compiled by searching for key terms in the Small Business Administration data and is likely not exhaustive.
