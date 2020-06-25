15 statistics on physician assistant pay in 2020
Here are 15 statistics on PA compensation from the Medscape Physician Assistant Compensation Report 2020.
Note: All averages are the listed as the mean calculation for salary and pay rate.
1. Total compensation: $118,000
2. Base compensation: $113,000
3. Productivity or incentive pay (27 percent of PAs receive it): $14,000
4. Annual bonus (50 percent of PAs receive it): $4,000
5. Overtime (35 percent of PAs receive it): $4,000
6. Surgery PA compensation: $125,000
7. Orthopedics PA compensation: $123,000
8. Cardiology PA compensation: $118,000
9. Hourly PA pay rate for men: $68
10. Hourly PA pay rate for women: $63
11. PA pay for CAQ holders: $119,000
12. PA pay for non-CAQ holders: $117,000
13. PA pay for five or fewer years in practice: $109,000
14. PA pay rate for six to 10 years in practice: $117,000
15. PA pay rate for 11 to 20 years in practice: $125,000
