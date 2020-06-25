15 statistics on physician assistant pay in 2020

Here are 15 statistics on PA compensation from the Medscape Physician Assistant Compensation Report 2020.

Note: All averages are the listed as the mean calculation for salary and pay rate.

1. Total compensation: $118,000

2. Base compensation: $113,000

3. Productivity or incentive pay (27 percent of PAs receive it): $14,000

4. Annual bonus (50 percent of PAs receive it): $4,000

5. Overtime (35 percent of PAs receive it): $4,000

6. Surgery PA compensation: $125,000

7. Orthopedics PA compensation: $123,000

8. Cardiology PA compensation: $118,000

9. Hourly PA pay rate for men: $68

10. Hourly PA pay rate for women: $63

11. PA pay for CAQ holders: $119,000

12. PA pay for non-CAQ holders: $117,000

13. PA pay for five or fewer years in practice: $109,000

14. PA pay rate for six to 10 years in practice: $117,000

15. PA pay rate for 11 to 20 years in practice: $125,000

