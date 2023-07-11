153 stats on physician pay, wealth

Average physician pay has declined by 2.4 percent in 2022, according to Doximity's "2023 Physician Compensation Report." These physician pay increases have not kept up with inflation rates, and many physicians are facing a reduction in income.

Here are 153 statistics on physician compensation and wealth:

Note: This report was compiled using data from Medscape's physician compensation report, physician wealth and debt report and Doximity's physician compensation report.

The average salary of physicians across 29 specialties, from highest to lowest:

Plastic surgery: $619,000 Orthopedics: $573,000 Cardiology: $507,000 Urology: $506,000 Gastroenterology: $501,000 Otolaryngology: $485,000 Radiology: $483,000 Oncology: $463,000 Anesthesiology: $448,000 Dermatology: $443,000 Surgery (general): $412,000 Critical care: $406,000 Ophthalmology: $388,000 Pulmonary medicine: $378,000 Emergency medicine: $352,000 Pathology: $339,000 Obstetrics and gynecology: $337,000 Neurology: $313,000 Nephrology: $312,000 Psychiatry: $309,000 Physical medicine and rehabilitation: $306,000 Allergy and immunology: $282,000 Rheumatology: $281,000 Internal medicine: $273,000 Diabetes and endocrinology: $267,000 Infectious diseases: $262,000 Family medicine: $255,000 Pediatrics: $251,000 Public health and preventive medicine: $249,000

The 21 specialties that saw pay increases in 2023:

Oncology: 13 percent increase

Gastroenterology: 11 percent

Anesthesiology: 10 percent

Radiology: 10 percent

Critical care: 10 percent

Urology: 10 percent

Psychiatry: 8 percent

Plastic surgery: 7 percent

Pulmonary medicine: 7 percent

Neurology: 4 percent

Diabetes and endocrinology: 4 percent

Internal medicine: 4 percent

ENT: 4 percent

Cardiology: 4 percent

Orthopedics: 3 percent

Pediatrics: 3 percent

Public health and preventive medicine: 3 percent

General surgery: 2 percent

Pathology: 2 percent

Dermatology: 1 percent

Infectious diseases: 1 percent

The six specialties that saw pay decreases in 2022:

Ophthalmology: 7 percent

Emergency medicine: 6 percent

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 5 percent

Nephrology: 5 percent

Allergy and immunology: 5 percent

Rheumatology: 3 percent

The 10 metropolitan areas with the highest average physician compensation:

Charlotte, N.C.: $430,890

St. Louis: $426,370

Oklahoma City: $425,096

San Jose, Calif.: $418,600

Minneapolis: $411,677

Sacramento, Calif.: $411,257

Phoenix: $409,185

Indianapolis: $408,199

Salt Lake City: $408,044

Atlanta: $407,863

The 10 metropolitan areas with the lowest average physician compensation:

Washington, D.C.: $342,139

Baltimore: $346,260

Boston: $347,553

San Antonio: $347,692

Raleigh, N.C.: $351,732

Providence, R.I.: $354,342

Virginia Beach, Va.: $354,587

Denver: $357,010

Philadelphia: $358,443

Birmingham, Ala.: $361,483

Physicians' net worth in 2023:

$5 million and over: 11 percent

$2 million to $4,999,999 million: 29 percent

$1 million to $1,999,999 million: 19 percent

$500,000 to $999,999: 16 percent

Under $500,000: 25 percent

The 10 specialties with the most physicians worth less than $500,000:

Family medicine: 35 percent

Rheumatology: 33 percent

Public health and preventive medicine: 33 percent

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 32 percent

Neurology: 30 percent

Nephrology: 30 percent

Pediatrics: 30 percent

Internal medicine: 29 percent

OB-GYN: 27 percent

Dermatology: 27 percent

The 10 specialties with the most physicians worth more than $5 million:

Plastic surgery: 31 percent

Orthopedics: 28 percent

Gastroenterology: 25 percent

Urology: 23 percent

Cardiology: 22 percent

Ophthalmology: 18 percent

Radiology: 17 percent

Oncology: 17 percent

Pathology: 14 percent

OB-GYN: 14 percent

The amounts physicians are paying for their mortgages:

$1 to $100,000: 20 percent

$100,001 to $200,000: 7 percent

$200,001 to $300,000: 9 percent

$300,001 to $400,000: 8 percent

$400,001 to $500,000: 8 percent

$500,000 or more: 18 percent

No mortgage/mortgage paid off: 30 percent

Where physicians saw financial losses:

In bad investments or the stock market: 36 percent

Practice issues (such as business problems, reimbursement changes, change in practice setting): 11 percent

In real estate: 4 percent

Job loss (myself or significant other/partner): 4 percent

In a divorce: 3 percent

In legal fees or a lawsuit: 3 percent

Other: 5 percent

Have not experienced any significant financial losses in the past year: 48 percent

Physician incentive bonuses in 2022:

Orthopedics: $134,000

Cardiology: $88,000

Radiology: $80,000

General surgery: $75,000

Anesthesiology: $68,000

OB-GYN: $57,000

Emergency medicine: $37,000

Psychiatry: $37,000

Family medicine: $34,000

Internal medicine: $33,000

Pediatrics: $31,000

Physician compensation growth across employment settings:

Single specialty group: $438,959 (-7 percent)

Solo practice: $428,112 (+3 percent)

Multispecialty group: $421,159 (-7 percent)

Health system: $400,207 (+1.4 percent)

Hospital: $398,954 (-1 percent)

Industry/pharmaceutical: $392,534 (-8 percent)

Health maintenance organizations: $387,393 (+3.4 percent)

Academic: $347,013 (-9 percent)

Government: $269,189 (+1.8 percent)

Urgent care center: $264,727 (-1 percent)

Five specialties with the smallest gender pay gaps for physicians:

Pediatric Rheumatology: Women earn 7.8 percent less

Pediatric infectious disease: Women earn 10.1 percent less

Pediatric hematology and oncology: Women earn 11.3 percent less

Hematology: Women earn 12.1 percent less

Pediatric cardiology: Women earn 12.5 percent less

Five cities with the highest average pay for female physicians:

Minneapolis: $347,426

Sacramento, Calif.: $341,107

Tampa, Fla.: $339,595

Buffalo, N.Y.: $335,505

Charlotte, N.C.: $331,556

Five cities with the lowest average pay for women physicians: