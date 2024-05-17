5 ASC, medical office acquisitions in May

Here are five acquisitions of ASCs or medical buildings that Becker's has reported since May 1:

1. A 43,450-square-foot medical office building in Valparaiso, Ind., sold after facing litigation from a neighboring owner.

2. Anchor Health Properties acquired a 70,418-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Sarasota, Fla., for $31.8 million.

3. A medical office building in Hanover Township, Pa., sold for $6.6 million by California-based Four Corners Property Trust.

4. Healthcare real estate companies Remedy Medical Properties and Kanye Anderson Real Estate acquired 37 medical properties across 13 states for $252 million. The portfolio consists of more than 708,000 square feet of medical properties, including ASCs, physician practices, imaging centers and surgical hospitals.

5. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, the parent system of Mercy Hospital, sold a medical office building in Westbrook, Maine, for $3.45 million. The 30,200-square-foot facility was purchased by Waterstone Properties Group.