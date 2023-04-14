Average physician salary across 29 specialties, ranked

Medicine's highest-earning specialty earned an average of $619,000, whereas the lowest-paid specialty earned $249,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023.

Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023. The full methodology can be found here.

The average income of primary care physicians in 2023 was $265,000. Specialists earned an average of $382,000.

Here is the average salary of physicians across 29 different specialties, ranked from highest to lowest:

1. Plastic surgery: $619,000

2. Orthopedics: $573,000

3. Cardiology: $507,000

4. Urology: $506,000

5. Gastroenterology: $501,000

6. Otolaryngology: $485,000

7. Radiology: $483,000

8. Oncology: $463,000

9. Anesthesiology: $448,000

10. Dermatology: $443,000

11. Surgery (general): $412,000

12. Critical care: $406,000

13. Ophthalmology: $388,000

14. Pulmonary medicine: $378,000

15. Emergency medicine: $352,000

16. Pathology: $339,000

17. Obstetrics and gynecology: $337,000

18. Neurology: $313,000

19. Neprology: $312,000

20. Psychiatry: $309,000

21. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: $306,000

22. Allergy and immunology: $282,000

23. Rheumatology: $281,000

24. Internal medicine: $273,000

25. Diabetes and endocrinology: $267,000

26. Infectious diseases: $262,000

27. Family medicine: $255,000

28. Pediatrics: $251,000

29. Public health and preventive medicine: $249,000