Victoria (Texas) Eye Center, Victoria Surgery Center and Victoria Vision Center alerted patients of a data breach, according to a May 17 news release.

The practice on March 21 found certain computer systems were inaccessible because of a malicious file encryption. VEC launched an investigation and found an unknown party gained access to a "limited number" of systems and files.

VEC hasn't recieved reports of any fraudulant misuse of information affected by the breach.