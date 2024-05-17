5 highest-paid ophthalmologists in New Orleans

The highest-paid ophthalmologist in New Orleans earns $722,900 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $312,120 ophthalmologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid ophthalmologists in New Orleans earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $722,900 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $639,000 annual salary; eight to 14 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $638,100 annual salary; eight to 14 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $633,300 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed setting

5. $608,700 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting