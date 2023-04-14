ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

6 physician specialties saw a pay drop in 2023

Patsy Newitt  

Ophthalmology saw the biggest drop in pay in the last year, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023.

Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023.

Here are the specialties that pay fell from 2022 to 2023:

  1. Ophthalmology: 7 percent
  2. Emergency medicine: 6 percent
  3. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 5 percent
  4. Nephrology: 5 percent
  5. Allergy and immunology: 5 percent
  6. Rheumatology: 3 percent

