The metropolitan areas that pay physicians the most 

Physicians in the Charlotte, N.C., area get paid the most on average of any metropolitan area in the U.S., according to 2023 data from online networking service Doximity.
Doximity determined the most in-demand cities by analyzing tens of thousands of job postings across its network for 2022.
Here are the 10 metropolitan areas with the highest average physician compensation:
- Charlotte, N.C.: $430,890
- St. Louis: $426,370
- Oklahoma City: $425,096
- San Jose, Calif.: $418,600
- Minneapolis: $411,677
- Sacramento, Calif.: $411,257
- Phoenix: $409,185
- Indianapolis: $408,199
- Salt Lake City: $408,044
- Atlanta: $407,863