3 anesthesiologists in the headlines

Here are three anesthesiologists making headlines that Becker's has reported on in the last two weeks:

Anesthesiologist Sebo Amirkhanian Namagerdy, MD, is the highest-paid official in the county. Dr. Namagerdy, who works at county-run rehab facility Rancho Los Amigos, earned $1.26 million in 2023.

Beaumont-based anesthesiologist G. Ray Callas, MD, was named the 159th president of the The Texas Medical Association.

The Medical Board of California has put anesthesiologist Anna Bowling, MD, on probation for seven years for practicing medicine while under the influence. Dr. Bowling, a certified life coach in Carlsbad, Calif., was impaired by propofol while working at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas on May 5, 2022.





