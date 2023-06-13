How large are physicians' mortgages?

Eighteen percent of physicians have a mortgage of more than $500,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2023," which was published June 9.

In the U.S., the average American has a mortgage of around $431,000.

The report surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their spending habits, income and net worth from Oct. 7, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023.

Here are the amounts physicians are paying for their mortgages, according to the report:

$1 to $100,000: 20 percent

$100,001 to $200,000: 7 percent

$200,001 to $300,000: 9 percent

$300,001 to $400,000: 8 percent

$400,001 to $500,000: 8 percent

$500,000 or more: 18 percent

No mortgage/mortgage paid off: 30 percent