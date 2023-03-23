The metropolitan areas that pay physicians the least 

Physicians in the Washington, D.C., area get paid the least on average of any metropolitan area in the U.S., according to 2023 data from online networking service Doximity.
Doximity determined the most in-demand cities by analyzing tens of thousands of job postings across its network for 2022.
Here are the 10 metropolitan areas with the lowest average physician compensation:
- Washington, D.C.: $342,139
- Baltimore: $346,260
- Boston: $347,553
- San Antonio: $347,692
- Raleigh, N.C.: $351,732
- Providence, R.I.: $354,342
- Virginia Beach, Va.: $354,587
- Denver: $357,010
- Philadelphia: $358,443
- Birmingham, Ala.: $361,483