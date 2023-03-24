ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Solo practice physicians see pay jump: Compensation growth by employment type

Patsy Newitt  

Physician pay in a solo practice jumped 3 percent in the last year, according to 2023 data from online networking service Doximity.

Doximity determined the pay growth by analyzing tens of thousands of job postings across its network for 2022. 

Employment setting 

Compensation change

2022 average compensation

Single specialty group

-.7 percent

$438,959

Solo practice

+3 percent

$428,112

Multispecialty group

-.7 percent

$421,159

Health system

+1.4 percent

$400,207

Hospital

-.1 percent

$398,954

Industry/pharmaceutical

-.8 percent

$392,534

Health maintenance org.

+3.4 percent

$387,393

Academic

-.9 percent

$347,013

Government

+1.8 percent

$269,189

Urgent care center

-1 percent

$264,727

