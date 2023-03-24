Solo practice physicians see pay jump: Compensation growth by employment type

Physician pay in a solo practice jumped 3 percent in the last year, according to 2023 data from online networking service Doximity.
Doximity determined the pay growth by analyzing tens of thousands of job postings across its network for 2022.
|
Employment setting
|
Compensation change
|
2022 average compensation
|
Single specialty group
|
-.7 percent
|
$438,959
|
Solo practice
|
+3 percent
|
$428,112
|
Multispecialty group
|
-.7 percent
|
$421,159
|
Health system
|
+1.4 percent
|
$400,207
|
Hospital
|
-.1 percent
|
$398,954
|
Industry/pharmaceutical
|
-.8 percent
|
$392,534
|
Health maintenance org.
|
+3.4 percent
|
$387,393
|
Academic
|
-.9 percent
|
$347,013
|
Government
|
+1.8 percent
|
$269,189
|
Urgent care center
|
-1 percent
|
$264,727