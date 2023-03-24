False claim allegations and recalled eye drops: 10 ophthalmology updates in 3 weeks

From a $2.9 million false claim allegation to three deaths linked to bacterial infections caused by artificial tears, here are 10 ophthalmology updates since March 6.

1. Arlington, Texas-based ophthalmology provider Kleiman Evangelista Eye Centers will pay $2.9 million to resolve false claim allegations that it paid kickbacks to optometrists to induce patient referrals.

2. Three deaths have now been linked to Global Pharma Healthcare's Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops.

3. Management services organization Ascend Vision Partners added Winter Park (Fla.) Ophthalmology.

4. The FTC is proposing changes to ophthalmology prescription rules.

5. Las Vegas was named the best paying city for ophthalmologists.

6. New York City-based Vitreoretinal Consultants acquired Retina Consultations in Bronxville, N.Y.

7. The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington is moving its outpatient ophthalmology clinic as part of a $35 million project.

8. Precision Lenses was ordered to pay $43 million to resolve alleged anti-kickback law violations.

9. Paul Wyatt, MD, has been sentenced to prison for performing ophthalmology surgeries after his medical license was suspended in 2016.

10. Ophthalmology biotechnology company EyeBio made several appointments to its senior leadership team.