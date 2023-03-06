EyeBio shakes up senior leadership team

Ophthalmology biotechnology company EyeBio has made several appointments to its senior leadership team this year, according to a March 6 news release:

Anthony Adamis, MD, has been appointed EyeBio's chief scientific officer. He has led development programs in multiple therapeutic areas and has overseen 25 FDA approvals.

Frances Betts has been appointed global head of clinical operations. She has recruited thousands of patients into more than 20 clinical trials.

Loni Da Silva has been appointed chief regulatory officer, bringing ophthalmology regulatory leadership experience.

Mike Davies has been appointed chemistry, manufacturing and control lead. Previously, he led drug development for F-Star Therapeutics.

Eric Ng, PhD, has been appointed senior vice president of biology. Previously, he worked as an associate professor at Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University.