U of Vermont Medical Center to move ophthalmology practice in $35M project

The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington is moving its outpatient ophthalmology and dermatology clinics as part of a $35 million project, CBS affiliate WCAX reported March 14.

The practices will move from the hospital's main campus to its South Burlington, Vt.-based campus.

The hospital received a certificate of need from the Green Mountain Care Board to relocate and combine the services.

UVMC decided to relocate the practices to improve access to care, according to the news outlet.