Vitreoretinal Consultants acquires Bronxville practice

New York City-based Vitreoretinal Consultants has acquired Retina Consultations in Bronxville, N.Y., adding physicians Charles Mango, MD, and Steven Bodine, MD, to its list of providers.

The new location will provide Vitreoretinal the ability to treat patients in Westchester County. Dr. Mango and Dr. Bodine are both board-certified ophthalmologists, specializing in medical and surgical management of vitreoretinal disorders.

Dr. Mango is also a clinical associate professor of ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medical College-New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, according to a March 16 press release.

Dr. Bodine teaches and lectures resident physicians at Albert Einstein College of Medicine Medical Center in New York City as a clinical assistant professor of ophthalmology.