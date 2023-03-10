Utah ophthalmologist sentenced to prison for unlicensed surgeries

Paul Wyatt, MD, has been sentenced to prison for performing ophthalmology surgeries after his medical license was suspended in 2016, KSL reported March 9.

Multiple patients of Dr. Wyatt were left with permanent or severe injuries from these procedures, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet. The procedures were performed for cash payments, often for low-income patients.

Dr. Wyatt pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful professional conduct and two counts of aggravated assault, third-degree felonies. Additional charges in two cases — one filed in September 2020 and another in November 2022 — were dismissed as part of a plea deal which also requires him to pay restitution.

He was ordered to serve four terms of zero to five years in prison that can be served concurrently. The amount of restitution required will be decided during a hearing May 3.