Las Vegas is the best paying city for ophthalmologists of any experience level regardless of practice setting, according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.

Here are the top five best paying cities for ophthalmologists of any experience level in any practice setting and their respective average salaries, according to the Medscape Salary Explorer:

1. Las Vegas — $456,784

2. Fresno, Calif.— $453,755

3. Santa Barbara, Calif. — $448,826

4. Shreveport, La. — $442,470

5. Spokane, Wash. — $441,021