Precision Lenses to pay $43M for alleged anti-kickback law violations

The Cameron-Ehlen Group, an ophthalmological distributor doing business as Precision Lenses, has been ordered by a Minnesota jury to pay $43 million for allegedly violating anti-kickback laws, according to a March 9 report from JD Supra.

The lawsuit alleges that the company paid physicians in gifts, trips, cash payments or free and discounted equipment to use their products in ophthalmologic procedures. Procedures were then reimbursed by Medicare and Medicaid.

Kickbacks paid to physicians include high-end skiing, fishing and hunting trips and tickets to football and golf championships.

After the seven-week trial, Precision Lenses was found liable for the submission of 64,575 false claims resulting in $43,694,641 in damages.