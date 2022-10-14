8 ophthalmology updates

From World Sight Day to new studies and practice expansions, here are eight ophthalmology updates Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days.

1. The World Health Organization and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness have designated the second Thursday of October as World Sight Day, bringing attention to eye health and blindness worldwide. Here are ten things to know about World Sight Day.

2. Ophthalmology Management announced its inaugural list of 40 ophthalmologists under 40.

3. EyeCare Partners expanded its presence in northern Ohio through its partnership with Novus Clinic (Tallmadge), Corrective Eye Center (Willoughby Hills) and Retina Specialists of Ohio (Mayfield Village). EyeCare Partners also plans to build an ASC and a 16-exam lane clinic in Cleveland that will open in 2023.

4. Artificial intelligence is able to detect diabetic retinopathy more effectively than ophthalmologists and specialists, according to research conducted by seven MDs and PhDs. The study reviewed 521 patients and 999 eyes from 10 different eye care centers in the U.S.

5. Ophthalmology is one of the highest-paying physician specialties, with an average hourly pay of $170.18. See all seven key ophthalmologist compensation statistics here.

6. Patient engagement platform PatientPoint has expanded into ophthalmology with the acquisition of software platform Rendia.

7. Biopharmaceutical company Visus Therapeutics acquired eyecare developer ViewPoint Therapeutics.

8. OCLI Vision acquired its 13th Pennsylvania practice, Armesto Eye Associates.