OCLI Vision acquires Pennsylvania-based Armesto Eye Associates

OCLI Vision, led by Spectrum Vision Partners, has acquired Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Armesto Eye Associates.

Armesto Eye is OCLI's 13th acquisition in Pennsylvania, according to a Sept. 22 Spectrum news release.

The multispeciality eye practice has three physicians, including David Armesto, MD, the first physician to perform a LASIK surgery in Central Pennsylvania.

"I'm very excited to have the first-rate doctors and surgeons at Armesto Eye Associates join the OCLI Vision Team," Tom Burke, Spectrum Vision Partners CEO, said in the release. "The practice is a tremendous addition to our growing network."