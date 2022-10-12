40 ophthalmologists under 40 to know

Ophthalmology Management has announced its inaugural list of 40 ophthalmologists under 40.

1. David Alevi, MD: Dr. Alevi is the founder and director of New York City-based South Bronx Eyes. He is a corneal specialist with interests in keratoconus, cataracts and dry eyes.

2. Zaina Al-Mohtaseb, MD: Dr. Al-Mohtaseb is a cornea specialist at Whitsett Vision Group in Houston.

3. Blair Armstrong, MD: Dr. Armstrong specializes in orbital surgery and is a clinical assistant professor at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia.

4. Sally Baxter, MD: Dr. Baxter is an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the University of California San Diego.

5. Ashley Brissette, MD: Dr. Brissette is a cataract surgery expert and a faculty member at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.

6. Kara Cavuoto, MD: Dr. Cavuoto is the medical director of the Emergency Department at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami.

7. Roomasa Channa, MD: Dr. Channa is a diabetic retinopathy researcher and an assistant professor in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

8. Ayan Chatterjee, MD: Dr. Chatterjee is a physician at Kremer Eye Center in Philadelphia.

9. Michael Cohen, MD: Dr. Cohen is a member of the Retina Service at Wills Eye Hospital and Mid Atlantic Retina in Philadelphia.

10. Cherie Fathy, MD: Dr. Fathy is a cornea and cataract surgeon at the Eye Doctors of Washington (District of Columbia).

11. Brenton Finklea, MD: Dr. Finklea is a director at the Center for Academic Global Ophthalmology at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia.

12. William Flanary, MD: Dr. Flanary practices comprehensive ophthalmology at EyeHealth Northwest in Portland.

13. Michael Greenwood, MD: Dr. Greenwood leads the Vance Thompson Vision Fargo (N.D.).

14. Nadia Haqqie, MD: Dr. Haqqie is a physician at the Wills Eye Cataract and Primary Eye Care Service in Philadelphia, and is a co-director at the Wills Eye Emergency Department.

15. Kourtney Houser, MD: Dr. Houser is an assistant professor in ophthalmology at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.

16. Cristos Ifantides, MD: Dr. Ifantides studies the pioneering of new surgical techniques for education and complex anterior segment surgery.

17. Alessandra Intili, MD: Dr. Intili is a cataract specialist at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia.

18. Thomas Vincent Johnson III, MD: Dr. Johnson is a professor of ophthalmology at the Wilmer Eye Institute in White Marsh, Md.

19. Ajay Kuriyan, MD: Dr. Kuriyan is a retina specialist at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia.

20. Ines Lains, MD: Dr. Lains is a surgery fellow at Massachusetts Eye and Ear/Harvard Medical School in Boston.

21. David Lally, MD: Dr. Lally is the director of the Retina Research Institute at New England Retina Consultants in Springfield, Mass.

22. Christina Mamalis, MD: Dr. Mamalis is an assistant professor at the Department of Ophthalmology at Baylor College of Medicine in Waco, Texas.

23. Beeran Meghpara, MD: Dr. Meghpara is the co-director of refractive surgery at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia.

24. J. Morgan Micheletti, MD: Dr. Micheletti is a surgeon at Berkeley Eye Center in Houston, specializing in cataract, refractive and anterior segment procedures.

25. Yasha Modi, MD: Dr. Modi is the director of Tele-Retina at New York University Langone Health in New York City.

26. Alanna Nattis, DO: Dr. Nattis is the director of clinical research at SightMD, a multistate, 60 location practice.

27. Ashiyana Nariani, MD: Dr. Nariani is involved in global ophthalmology humanitarian efforts in India.

28. Michael Patterson, DO: Dr. Patterson is a managing partner at Eye Centers of Tennessee in Crossville.

29. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD: Dr. Ramesh is an expert in orbital and oculofacial plastic surgery at Wills Eye Center in Philadelphia.

30. Eric Rosenberg, DO: Dr. Rosenberg specializes in cornea surgery at SightMD in Babylon, N.Y.

31. Ankoor Shah, MD: Dr. Shah is in private practice at Retina Consultants of Texas in Houston.

32. Jayanth Sridhar, MD: Dr. Sridhar is an associate professor of clinical ophthalmology at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami.

33. Zeba Syed, MD: Dr. Syed is an assistant professor of ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

34. Rahul Tonk, MD: Dr. Tonk is a cornea, cataract and refractive surgeon and an assistant professor at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami.

35. Priya Vakharia, MD: Dr. Vakharia is in private practice at Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida in Palm Harbor and St. Petersburg.

36. Nandini Venkateswaran, MD: Dr. Venkateswaran is a surgery specialist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston.

37. Bennett Walton, MD: Dr. Walton is a surgery specialist at Slade & Baker Vision in Houston.

38. Basil Williams Jr., MD: Dr. Williams is the Mary Knight Asbury endowed chair of ocular oncology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

39. Blake Williamson, MD: Dr. Williamson is the president and managing partner of Louisiana-based Williamson Eye Center.

40. Dagny Zhu, MD: Dr. Zhu is medical director and partner at Nvision Eye Centers in Rowland Heights, Calif.