Ophthalmologist pay by the numbers

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are seven key stats on ophthalmologist compensation:

These stats were pulled from Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," and "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

  1. Ophthalmology is one of the highest-paying physician specialties, with an average hourly pay of $170.18. 
  2. The average annual compensation for ophthalmologists is $417,000. 
  3. Ophthalmologist pay saw a 10 percent increase over 2021.
  4. One in 5 ophthalmologists said their practice income declined during COVID-19. 
  5. The average incentive bonus for ophthalmologists is $100,000, up from $87,000 in 2021. 
  6. Fifty-four percent of ophthalmologists feel fairly compensated. 
  7. Thirty-one percent of ophthalmologists have extra jobs on the side. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast