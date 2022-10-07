Ophthalmologist pay by the numbers

Here are seven key stats on ophthalmologist compensation:
These stats were pulled from Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," and "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."
- Ophthalmology is one of the highest-paying physician specialties, with an average hourly pay of $170.18.
- The average annual compensation for ophthalmologists is $417,000.
- Ophthalmologist pay saw a 10 percent increase over 2021.
- One in 5 ophthalmologists said their practice income declined during COVID-19.
- The average incentive bonus for ophthalmologists is $100,000, up from $87,000 in 2021.
- Fifty-four percent of ophthalmologists feel fairly compensated.
- Thirty-one percent of ophthalmologists have extra jobs on the side.