EyeCare Partners expands Ohio presence, plans Cleveland-based ASC

EyeCare Partners has expanded its presence in northern Ohio through its partnership with Novus Clinic (Tallmadge), Corrective Eye Center (Willoughby Hills) and Retina Specialists of Ohio (Mayfield Village).

EyeCare Partners also plans to build an ASC and a 16-exam lane clinic in Cleveland that will open in 2023.

As part of the expansion, EyeCare Partners has added corneal and cataract expert Kristina Thomas, MD, to Novus Clinic and Corrective Eye Center.

"Novus Clinic, Corrective Eye Center and Retina Specialists of Ohio are three specialty practices that will further support our goal of providing the best service to patients," Kari Holloway, PhD, EyeCare Partners ophthalmology division president said in an Oct. 11 press release. "Additionally, with Dr. Kristina Thomas joining our network we continue to strengthen our expertise in cornea and cataract surgery, further underscoring our commitment to elevating eye care across every specialty."