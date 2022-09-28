Visus Therapeutics acquires all patents, assets from visual disability researcher ViewPoint

Claire Wallace -  

Biopharmaceutical company Visus Therapeutics has acquired all patents and assets from eyecare developer ViewPoint Therapeutics.  

ViewPoint was developed in 2014, and focuses on non-surgical treatments to correct protein misfolding in lenses, which can lead to presbyopia and cataracts. 

Visus, which is currently conducting two phase 3 trials to study eyedrops to treat presbyopia, will use ViewPoint's assets to advance development of other treatments for age-related vision loss, according to a news release from the company. 

"The ViewPoint acquisition provides an extensive library of potent drug candidates with highly desirable pharmaceutical properties for ocular delivery," Rhett Schiffman, MD, Visus' co-founder and chief medical officer, said in a Sept. 28 press release. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast