Visus Therapeutics acquires all patents, assets from visual disability researcher ViewPoint

Biopharmaceutical company Visus Therapeutics has acquired all patents and assets from eyecare developer ViewPoint Therapeutics.

ViewPoint was developed in 2014, and focuses on non-surgical treatments to correct protein misfolding in lenses, which can lead to presbyopia and cataracts.

Visus, which is currently conducting two phase 3 trials to study eyedrops to treat presbyopia, will use ViewPoint's assets to advance development of other treatments for age-related vision loss, according to a news release from the company.

"The ViewPoint acquisition provides an extensive library of potent drug candidates with highly desirable pharmaceutical properties for ocular delivery," Rhett Schiffman, MD, Visus' co-founder and chief medical officer, said in a Sept. 28 press release.