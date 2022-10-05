PatientPoint expands into ophthalmology with acquisition of Rendia

Cincinnati-based patient engagement platform PatientPoint has expanded into the ophthalmology and optometry space through the acquisition of Rendia, a software platform used by 8,000 eye care providers to enhance patient experience.

PatientPoint will acquire Rendia's platform, which allows providers to create and upload custom content, and plans to expand it into other specialties.

"By leveraging Rendia's proprietary technology and content team, we will be able to accelerate our entry into other new specialties and markets," Mike Collette, CEO and founder of PatientPoint, said in an Oct. 5 press release. "The fact that 8,000+ eye care professionals pay for Rendia's content is a true testament to the quality of the content their team produces."