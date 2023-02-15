16 ophthalmology updates in 2 weeks

From a new OCLI Vision acquisition to renewed medical partnerships, here are 16 ophthalmology updates Becker's has reported on since Feb. 1.

1. Precision Optics signed a licensing agreement with a global medical company.

2. Ophthalmologist Andrew Johnston, MD, joined Knoxville, Tenn.-based provider Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun.

3. The University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester partnered with Israel-based AEYE Health to research an artificial intelligence retinal camera screening.

4. Ophthalmology MSO Sunvera Group partnered with Southgate, Mich.-based Castleman Eye Center.

5. Sandy Springs, Ga.-based Woolfson Eye Institute opened a new office in Canton, Ga.

6. Bausch & Lomb agreed to purchase device company AcuFocus.

7. Disparities in pediatric ophthalmology care are on the rise nationwide.

8. Tallahassee-based Florida State University entered a scientific collaboration with Lento Bio.

9. Florida ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, purchased a medical office building for $8.9 million.

10. Anthony Andrews, MD, joined the team at Berwick, Pa.-based Eye Care Specialists.

11. Bausch & Lomb and Modulight Corporation received FDA approval for a photodynamic laser.

12. OCLI Vision acquired Bausch Eye Associates in Allentown, Pa.

13. CMS took steps to make ocular surface anesthesia more accessible.

14. The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center's Flaum Eye Institute teamed up with Goodwill Vision Enterprises to expand access to vision care in Rochester.

15. EyeConnect International renewed its partnership with Leiters.

16. Andrew Jordan, MD, joined the ophthalmology team at Sanford Health Park Rapids (Minn.) Clinic.