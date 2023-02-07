Bausch & Lomb to acquire AcuFocus

Bausch & Lomb has agreed to purchase AcuFocus, a manufacturer of devices to treat cataracts, Orange County Business Journal reported Feb. 6.

AcuFocus is the manufacturer of IC-8 Apthera, an intraocular lens that received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2022. The lens was commercially released in January.

"Bausch & Lomb is a legacy name in eyecare with a fully integrated portfolio of offerings in eye health," Al Waterhouse, president and CEO of AcuFocus, said in a statement obtained by the publication. "We believe Bausch & Lomb is best positioned to educate physicians about the IC-8 Apthera lens, and ultimately, ensure more cataract patients have access to this new IOL."

AcuFocus has raised over $180 million since it was founded in 2001.

Terms of the sale have not been disclosed.