U of Massachusetts, AEYE Health partner on AI retinal camera screening research

The University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester has partnered with Israel-based AEYE Health to research an artificial intelligence retinal camera screening.

The pilot study was designed to research and improve treatment of diabetic retinopathy in primary care, according to a Feb. 9 news release from the medical school.

Patients with diabetes seeing their physician or nurse practitioner at UMass Memorial Health, also in Worcester, may also be screened for retinopathy by a medical assistant or resident using an AI-assisted retinal camera, developed by AEYE Health. The algorithm that drives the technology the camera uses received FDA clearance in 2022.

UMass Chan and AEYE Health received an $800,000 grant for the study from the Israeli-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation. The organizations are also receiving the Herman G. Berkman Diabetes Clinical Innovation Fund grant from the UMass Diabetes Center of Excellence.

The study expects 500 patients and will launch in April.